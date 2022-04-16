How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on April 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Ottawa Senators face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on NHL Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

When: Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: NHL Network

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Senators to host Matthews and the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (48-20-6, second in the Atlantic) vs. Ottawa Senators (28-40-6, seventh in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup with Ottawa. He’s fourth in the league with 101 points, scoring 58 goals and totaling 43 assists.

The Senators are 10-11-2 against Atlantic teams. Ottawa averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 113 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs are 28-11-3 in conference matchups. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference shooting 11.1% and averaging 3.8 goals on 34.6 shots per game.

Toronto defeated Ottawa 6-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 1. Ilya Mikheyev scored two goals for the Maple Leafs in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle leads the Senators with 32 assists and has 50 points this season. Josh Norris has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Mitch Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 60 total assists and has 91 points. Matthews has 20 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging 5.2 goals, 8.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Mathieu Joseph: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Murray: out (neck), Artem Zub: day to day (illness).

Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Wayne Simmonds: day to day (illness).