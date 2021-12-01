How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on December 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Ottawa Senators vs. Vancouver Canucks

When: Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Vancouver Canucks vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Ottawa takes on Vancouver on 5-game skid

By The Associated Press

Vancouver Canucks (7-14-2, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-14-1, eighth in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +100, Canucks -120; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa aims to end its five-game losing streak when the Senators play Vancouver.

The Senators are 3-7-0 at home. Ottawa averages 10.5 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 48 total minutes.

The Canucks are 4-8-1 on the road. Vancouver leads the league shooting 34.0 shots per game while averaging 2.3 goals.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Norris leads the Senators with eight goals and has 13 points. Zach Sanford has five goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Tucker Poolman leads the Canucks with a plus-four in 20 games this season. Nils Hoglander has four goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 1-9-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Canucks: 2-8-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (hand), Drake Batherson: out (covid-19 protocol), Josh Brown: out (upper body).

Canucks: None listed.