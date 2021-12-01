 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on December 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Ottawa Senators vs. Vancouver Canucks

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99$6.99
ESPN+-------

Live TV Streaming Option

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

Vancouver Canucks vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Ottawa takes on Vancouver on 5-game skid

By The Associated Press

Vancouver Canucks (7-14-2, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-14-1, eighth in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +100, Canucks -120; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa aims to end its five-game losing streak when the Senators play Vancouver.

The Senators are 3-7-0 at home. Ottawa averages 10.5 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 48 total minutes.

The Canucks are 4-8-1 on the road. Vancouver leads the league shooting 34.0 shots per game while averaging 2.3 goals.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Norris leads the Senators with eight goals and has 13 points. Zach Sanford has five goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Tucker Poolman leads the Canucks with a plus-four in 20 games this season. Nils Hoglander has four goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 1-9-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Canucks: 2-8-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (hand), Drake Batherson: out (covid-19 protocol), Josh Brown: out (upper body).

Canucks: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.