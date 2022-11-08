How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on November 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Ottawa Senators vs. Vancouver Canucks

When: Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Ottawa brings losing streak into game against Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks (3-6-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-7-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators take on the Vancouver Canucks after losing five games in a row.

Ottawa has a 4-3-0 record at home and a 4-7-0 record overall. The Senators serve 13.0 penalty minutes per game to rank sixth in NHL play.

Vancouver is 1-3-2 in road games and 3-6-3 overall. The Canucks have gone 1-2-2 in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Tuesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Senators won 4-3 in a shootout in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has scored six goals with 10 assists for the Senators. Shane Pinto has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 10 goals and four assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has four goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-6-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.7 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Canucks: 3-4-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (upper-body).

Canucks: Curtis Lazar: out (undisclosed), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed), Brock Boeser: out (undisclosed).