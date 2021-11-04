How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on November 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Ottawa Senators face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Ottawa faces Vegas, aims to break home slide

By The Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights (4-5-0, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-5-1, seventh in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +110, Golden Knights -132; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa takes on Vegas looking to stop its three-game home slide.

Ottawa went 23-28-5 overall with a 14-10-4 record at home a season ago. The Senators scored 27 power play goals with a 15.5% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Vegas went 40-14-2 overall and 19-9-0 on the road during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Golden Knights allowed 2.1 goals on 27.2 shots per game last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Senators: Shane Pinto: out (upper body).

Golden Knights: Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed), William Karlsson: out (lower body).