How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on November 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Ottawa Senators face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Ottawa brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights (9-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-5-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators take on the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three in a row.

Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 in home games a season ago. The Senators had a 19.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 48 goals on 243 chances.

Vegas had a 43-31-8 record overall and a 21-16-4 record in road games last season. The Golden Knights allowed 3.0 goals per game while scoring 3.2 last season.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Golden Knights won 2-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has scored six goals with six assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Chandler Stephenson has four goals and five assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.4 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Cam Talbot: out (upper-body), Artem Zub: out (upper-body).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Keegan Kolesar: day to day (illness), Shea Weber: out (ankle).