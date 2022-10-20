How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on October 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Ottawa Senators face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Washington Capitals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Washington, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Washington Capitals vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Capitals play the Senators following Ovechkin's 2-goal showing

Washington Capitals (2-2-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (1-2-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Ottawa Senators after Alex Ovechkin’s two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Capitals’ 6-4 win.

Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 in home games last season. The Senators had a 19.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 48 goals on 243 chances.

Washington had a 44-26-12 record overall and a 26-12-6 record in road games last season. The Capitals committed 280 total penalties last season, averaging 3.4 per game and serving 7.7 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Cam Talbot: out (upper-body).

Capitals: Evgeny Kuznetsov: day to day (undisclosed), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Connor Brown: day to day (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).