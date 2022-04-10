How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Ottawa Senators face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets

When: Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Jets face the Senators on 4-game losing streak

Winnipeg Jets (33-28-11, sixth in the Central) vs. Ottawa Senators (26-39-6, seventh in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +157, Jets -187; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg is looking to stop its four-game slide with a win against Ottawa.

The Senators are 13-20-3 at home. Ottawa averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 113 total minutes.

The Jets are 14-13-8 in road games. Winnipeg ranks 19th in the Western Conference with 32.5 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

In their last meeting on March 24, Ottawa won 5-2. Tkachuk scored a team-high two goals for the Senators in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Norris leads the Senators with 31 goals, adding 15 assists and totaling 46 points. Mathieu Joseph has four goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Kyle Connor has 82 total points while scoring 41 goals and totaling 41 assists for the Jets. Nikolaj Ehlers has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Drake Batherson: day to day (illness), Matt Murray: out (neck), Tim Stutzle: day to day (knee).

Jets: Blake Wheeler: day to day (upper body), Jansen Harkins: out (upper body).