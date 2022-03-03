 Skip to Content
Our Flag Means Death HBO Max

How to Watch ‘Our Flag Means Death’ on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and More

Jeff Kotuby

The latest original series from HBO Max takes us to the seas. New comedy “Our Flag Means Death” is loosely based on the true adventures of pampered aristocrat Stede Bonnet — played by Rhys Darby — who abandons his life of privilege to become a pirate. The series also stars Taika Waititi as “Blackbeard,” history’s most feared, and revered, pirate. You can watch the first three episodes beginning on Thursday, March 3 on HBO Max.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), you will save 16%.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Gaming Wall Street” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now”
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”

“Our Flag Means Death” Release Schedule

Date Episode Title
March 3 1 Pilot
March 3 2 A Damned Man
March 3 3 A Gentleman Pirate
March 10 4 Discomfort in a Married State
March 10 5 The Best Revenge is Dressing Well
March 10 6 The Art of Fuckery
March 17 7 TBD
March 17 8 TBD
March 24 9 TBD
March 24 10 TBD

About “Our Flag Means Death”

In addition to Darby and Waititi, the ensemble cast includes Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, Kristen Schaal, Nick Kroll, and Leslie Jones.

“Our Flag Means Death” is executive produced by Waititi, who is also directing the pilot, alongside showrunner David Jenkins, Emmy®-nominated producer Garrett Basch, and Dan Halsted.

Our Flag Means Death

March 3, 2022

After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede Bonnet becomes captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard. Stede and crew attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

HBO Max

HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals, and access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.

HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.

Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.

All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.

They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”

Our Flag Means Death | Official Trailer

