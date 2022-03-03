How to Watch ‘Our Flag Means Death’ on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and More
The latest original series from HBO Max takes us to the seas. New comedy “Our Flag Means Death” is loosely based on the true adventures of pampered aristocrat Stede Bonnet — played by Rhys Darby — who abandons his life of privilege to become a pirate. The series also stars Taika Waititi as “Blackbeard,” history’s most feared, and revered, pirate. You can watch the first three episodes beginning on Thursday, March 3 on HBO Max.
- When: Episodes 1, 2, and 3 premiere Thursday, March 3
- TV: HBO Max
- Streaming: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max.
Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?
Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), you will save 16%.
You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.
“Our Flag Means Death” Release Schedule
|Date
|Episode
|Title
|March 3
|1
|Pilot
|March 3
|2
|A Damned Man
|March 3
|3
|A Gentleman Pirate
|March 10
|4
|Discomfort in a Married State
|March 10
|5
|The Best Revenge is Dressing Well
|March 10
|6
|The Art of Fuckery
|March 17
|7
|TBD
|March 17
|8
|TBD
|March 24
|9
|TBD
|March 24
|10
|TBD
About “Our Flag Means Death”
In addition to Darby and Waititi, the ensemble cast includes Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, Kristen Schaal, Nick Kroll, and Leslie Jones.
“Our Flag Means Death” is executive produced by Waititi, who is also directing the pilot, alongside showrunner David Jenkins, Emmy®-nominated producer Garrett Basch, and Dan Halsted.
Our Flag Means Death
After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede Bonnet becomes captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard. Stede and crew attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas.
