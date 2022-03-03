The latest original series from HBO Max takes us to the seas. New comedy “Our Flag Means Death” is loosely based on the true adventures of pampered aristocrat Stede Bonnet — played by Rhys Darby — who abandons his life of privilege to become a pirate. The series also stars Taika Waititi as “Blackbeard,” history’s most feared, and revered, pirate. You can watch the first three episodes beginning on Thursday, March 3 on HBO Max.

How to Watch “Our Flag Means Death” on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and More

When: Episodes 1, 2, and 3 premiere Thursday, March 3

TV: HBO Max

Streaming: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), you will save 16%.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Though it isn't free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service's other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

“Our Flag Means Death” Release Schedule

Date Episode Title March 3 1 Pilot March 3 2 A Damned Man March 3 3 A Gentleman Pirate March 10 4 Discomfort in a Married State March 10 5 The Best Revenge is Dressing Well March 10 6 The Art of Fuckery March 17 7 TBD March 17 8 TBD March 24 9 TBD March 24 10 TBD

About “Our Flag Means Death”

In addition to Darby and Waititi, the ensemble cast includes Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, Kristen Schaal, Nick Kroll, and Leslie Jones.

“Our Flag Means Death” is executive produced by Waititi, who is also directing the pilot, alongside showrunner David Jenkins, Emmy®-nominated producer Garrett Basch, and Dan Halsted.

Our Flag Means Death March 3, 2022 After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede Bonnet becomes captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard. Stede and crew attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.