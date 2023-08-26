How to Watch Our Lady of Good Counsel vs. St. Edward High School Football Game Live For Free Without Cable

The NFL season is still a couple of weeks away, which means Sundays are wide open for high school football as of now! This Sunday, fans can tune to ESPN at 1 p.m. ET to watch the Our Lady of Good Counsel Falcons travel from Olney, Md. to take on the St. Edward Eagles of Lakewood, Ohio. Both teams are ranked in the top 25 high schools in the nation, so football fans won’t want to miss it! You can see the game with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Sunday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. ET Location: First Federal Lakewood Stadium | 1816 Bunts Rd, Lakewood, Cuyahoga County, Ohio

First Federal Lakewood Stadium | 1816 Bunts Rd, Lakewood, Cuyahoga County, Ohio TV: ESPN

Our Lady of Good Counsel came into the season ranked 21s in the entire nation by MaxPreps, and has long been a staple of Maryland high school football. The team boasts ESPN’s 57th-ranked senior in inside linebacker Aaron Chiles, as well as No. 123 on that list, running back Dilin Jones. The Falcons are always loaded with talent, but this year they might have something special going.

St. Edward (No. 12 according to MaxPrep) has won two Ohio state Division I championships in a row, and is on the hunt for the three-peat this season. The offensive line is the true strength of this team, featuring Ben Roebuck as well as twin brothers Deontae and Devontae Armstrong. The latter pair will continue to play together beyond high school, as they’ve both committed to playing college ball for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

