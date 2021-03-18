How to Watch the ‘Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump’ Premiere Online for Free Without Cable

Make sure you have a cocktail or five in hand when Lisa Vanderpump digs into juicy conversation with celebrity guests. You can watch the premiere of ‘Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump’ on Thursday, March 18 on E! or with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump’ Premiere

When: Thursday, March 18 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: E!

Stream: Watch with fuboTV

The star of “Vanderpump Rules” and“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will bring celebrity guests into her luxurious home in Beverly Hills and host candid conversation over drinks, snacks, and games. Prepare yourself, because a lot of tea will be spilled.

“The guests should be naughty, but the hostess must always be naughtier,” Vanderpump says in the teaser. Just some of the lucky and most likely “naughty” guests include Anna Camp, Iggy Azalea, Cheryl Burke, Jaleel White, Jeannie Mai, Jeff Lewis, Gabriel Iglesias, Lance Bass, Mario Lopez, Steve-O, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow, and Tori Spelling.

After the premiere, the show will move to a 10 p.m. ET time slot the following Thursday.

How to Stream the ‘Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump’ Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 'Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump' Premiere live. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

