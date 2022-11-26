How to Watch OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Quinta Brunson Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The newest OWN Spotlight premieres this weekend, featuring a conversation between Oprah Winfrey and Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary.”

The ladies sit down for a chat in Oprah’s garden and discuss many different topics, from the actress’s childhood to her incredible Emmy Award-winning career. Don’t miss it on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Quinta Brunson Premiere

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Quinta Brunson is also available to stream on-demand on discovery+ and HBO Max beginning on Sunday, Nov. 27.

About OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Quinta Brunson

Brunson is a highly skilled writer, executive producer, actress, and comedian. In this special interview, she shares with Oprah and viewers about how far she’s come in her life. She offers the insight she gathered in her younger days and gives credit to her many mentors and role models along the way. Brunson’s husband Kevin Jay Anik also gets a shoutout.

Today, Brunson is best known for “Abbott Elementary,” and in the interview, she shares what inspired her to create this story. Recently, she played the role of Oprah in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” so this experience also comes up. Don’t miss the new OWN Spotlight special featuring Quinta Brunson on Saturday, Nov. 26 to see what else she shares.

How to Stream OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Quinta Brunson Premiere on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Quinta Brunson premiere on OWN using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Does discovery+ Offer a Free Trial?

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Quinta Brunson for free.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

HBO Max does not offer a free trial, but you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

All Live TV Streaming Services