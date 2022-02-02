How to Watch ‘Pam & Tommy’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Sex, lies, and videotape are three words that never go well together. Leaked photos or videos of celebrity nudes are sadly commonplace in today’s society, but it was a brand new sin back when the Internet was young. When it happened to Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee back in 1995, it was a dirty secret that went viral before the term was even really understood.

"Pam & Tommy" is a new comedy series starring Sebastian Stan and Lily James as the titular roles.

“Pam & Tommy” is presented on the surface as a humorous series. It recounts the true story behind the release of history’s first viral sex tape, and stars comedy actors Seth Rogen (also executive producing) and Nick Offerman from “Parks and Recreation” (2009). In actuality, however, the series explores many different facets of the fiasco. One of which is the ludicrous (but true) details of the tape’s theft, where a disguntled construction worker, Rand Gauthier (Rogen), acquires the tape after disguising himself as a dog.

At the heart of the series, however, is a deep dive into how the scandal affected both Lee and Anderson differently. The tape rose Tommy Lee, the drummer from Mötley Crüe, to new celebrity heights, labeling him a stud and a rock star who walked the walk. He expresses his ambivalence to the ordeal, saying “it’s not a big deal to me; I’m on that tape, same as you.” Anderson’s response of “no, not like me, you’re not” is telling. For her, it was a crippling blow to her image and career.

Behind the laughs and the spectacle, “Pam & Tommy” is also a commentary on societal double standards and an important critique of how the media, courts, and the public all failed Pamela Anderson. Thanks to the spectacular work of hair and makeup artists, both Stan and James look the spitting image of their real-life counterparts. The series promises to be a convincing and revelatory perspective on one of history’s most awkward circumstances. Check it out Wednesday February 2nd as part of a free trial with Hulu.

