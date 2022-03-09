How to Watch ‘Pam & Tommy’ Series Finale for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The final episode of the much-discussed streaming series “Pam & Tommy” will be released on Wednesday, March 9 on Hulu. While controversy has swirled around this fictionalized version of painful real-life events, the Lily James and Sebastian Stan limited series seems to have given way to an upcoming Netflix documentary from Pamela Anderson, who is also preparing to make her Broadway debut in the musical “Chicago.” But before the doc and the Broadway bow, you can watch how all of the drama unfolds in the series finale of “Pam & Tommy” with a 30-Day Free Trial to Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Pam & Tommy’ Series Finale

About the ‘Pam & Tommy’ Finale ‘Seattle’

Following Anderson’s deposition — in which she was emotionally traumatized by lawyers — and later being humiliated on national television, Episode 8 of “Pam & Tommy” will show how the broken celebrity was willing to do anything that it took to make all of the pain and humiliation go away.

The logline for the series finale is: “A cocky young Internet entrepreneur enters the picture, changing everything.” In 1997, when the real-life Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee tried the “brazen-it-out” approach, they agreed to get paid for the tape to be released online. They thought the hype would blow over quickly, however, they soon realized that their horrible mistake would live with them forever; because the internet never forgets.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.