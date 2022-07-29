How to Watch ‘Paper Girls’ Series Premiere For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The new, time-jumping drama series “Paper Girls” makes its debut on Prime Video this week. As four girls are delivering papers early on Halloween morning, they get caught up in the crossfire of a time-traveling battle. The sci-fi series is an adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s comic book run of the same name. You can stream “Paper Girls” beginning on Friday, July 29 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

About ‘Paper Girls’

Set in a suburban Cleveland town, “Paper Girls” follows a group of 12-year-old newspaper delivery girls, Mac, Tiffany, Erin, and K. J. The girls head out on their route on Halloween in 1988 and stumble upon a time machine. They soon find themselves 30 years in the future in 2019.

They then have the opportunity to meet their future selves and discover that their lives look much different than what they have envisioned. To make it back home to 1988, the girls have to band together as they are in the middle of a time war. One faction is interested in preserving the timeline, while the other is attempting to revise it in hopes of creating a brighter future. Amid all of this confusion, the girls must face Old Watch, a group that has outlawed time travel, as they fight to get back.

The four lead characters are played by Sofia Rosinksy, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, and Fina Strazza. The Amazon Prime series follows the same main storylines as the comic books, though there are some twists along the way. All eight episodes drop simultaneously and each episode is around 45 minutes long.

