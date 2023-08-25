 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NFHS Network High School Football

How to Watch Parish Episcopal School Vs. Aledo High School Football Game Live Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

They say everything’s bigger in Texas and that certainly applies to high school football in the Lone Star State. Two defending state champs and highly ranked national powers will face off on Friday, Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. ET as the No. 60 Parish Episcopal School Panthers visit the No. 49 Aledo High School Bearcats. The game is a rematch of last year’s season opener which will see tonight’s home team looking for revenge. Fans can watch Parish Episcopal School Vs. Aledo High School live with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

How to Watch Parish Episcopal School vs. Aledo High School Football Game

About Parish Episcopal School vs. Aledo High School Football Game

Despite falling to Parish Episcopal to open the 2022 season, the Aledo Bearcats went on to win their 11th Texas state championship in the past 25 years. Led by senior quarterback Hauss Hejny — who will play for the TCU Horned Frogs next year — the talented Aledo squad is looking to open up the 2023 season in better fashion than it did 2022.

Of course, Parish Episcopal will be looking to make it two in a row and to move towards winning its fifth-consecutive TAPPS Division 1 state title. The team will be led by a pair of Purdue commits in junior quarterback Sawyer Anderson and senior defensive end Caleb Mitchell Irving.

Related: How to Watch the Top Ranked High School Football Players

Can You Stream the Parish Episcopal School vs. Aledo Football Game for Free?

No. Parish Episcopal School vs. Aledo will be exclusively available to stream on NFHS Network, which does not offer a free trial at this time.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream the Parish Episcopal School vs. Aledo Football Game on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    nfhsnetwork.com

    NFHS Network

    Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations.

    Sign Up
    $11.99 / month
    nfhsnetwork.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.