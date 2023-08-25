How to Watch Parish Episcopal School Vs. Aledo High School Football Game Live Without Cable

They say everything’s bigger in Texas and that certainly applies to high school football in the Lone Star State. Two defending state champs and highly ranked national powers will face off on Friday, Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. ET as the No. 60 Parish Episcopal School Panthers visit the No. 49 Aledo High School Bearcats. The game is a rematch of last year’s season opener which will see tonight’s home team looking for revenge. Fans can watch Parish Episcopal School Vs. Aledo High School live with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

When: Friday, Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

Friday, Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. ET. Location: Tim Buchanan Stadium | 1000 Bailey Ranch Road, Aledo, Texas 76008

Tim Buchanan Stadium | 1000 Bailey Ranch Road, Aledo, Texas 76008 TV: NFHS Network.

NFHS Network. Stream: Watch with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

Watch Parish Episcopal vs. Aledo $11.99 per month nfhsnetwork.com See the top high school football programs all season long with a subscription to NFHS Network!

Despite falling to Parish Episcopal to open the 2022 season, the Aledo Bearcats went on to win their 11th Texas state championship in the past 25 years. Led by senior quarterback Hauss Hejny — who will play for the TCU Horned Frogs next year — the talented Aledo squad is looking to open up the 2023 season in better fashion than it did 2022.

Of course, Parish Episcopal will be looking to make it two in a row and to move towards winning its fifth-consecutive TAPPS Division 1 state title. The team will be led by a pair of Purdue commits in junior quarterback Sawyer Anderson and senior defensive end Caleb Mitchell Irving.

No. Parish Episcopal School vs. Aledo will be exclusively available to stream on NFHS Network, which does not offer a free trial at this time.

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.