How to Watch ‘Partners in Rhyme’ Season 2 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The second season of the hit comedy “Partners in Rhyme” is debuting on ALLBLK on Thursday, Oct. 13. The series focuses on Lana Crawford, a legendary rapper who’s career has all but ended, leaving her massively in debt. Crawford’s niece is on her way up in the industry, and already sees herself as the next Cardi B. Crawford steps in to help manage her niece’s career, but will success drive the two apart? You’ll have to stream the second season of “Partners in Rhyme” to find out, and you can do so with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK.

How to Watch ‘Partners in Rhyme’

About ‘Partners in Rhyme’

“Partners in Rhyme” follows Lana Crawford and her niece Luscious T as they try to replicate Crawford’s success in the rap industry. Fans were left with a cliff-hanger at the end of season 1, as Luscious T (Precious Way) had to make a major decision… stay in Los Angeles with her aunt Lana (MC Lyte), or return home to be with her mother, Shay (Tammi Mac), who has heard of her daughter’s newfound success.

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath, resulting in highly personal implications for all the characters’ relationships. Lana’s brother Mekhi (Ron G.) finally realizes he cannot coast on his sister’s success forever and attempts to work on his own goals. Lana’s relationship with Boston (Wesley Jonathan) undertakes a roller-coaster ride as the two grapple with what it means to be a couple. Powerful record label executive Hazel Wilson (Rolonda Watts) returns with more surprises. And with the label’s “cash cow” now in limbo, will Hazel be able to push Lana to begin a new chapter of her own?

Can You Stream ‘Partners in Rhyme’ Season 2 Premiere For Free?

If you’re not a customer of ALLBLK already, yes! ALLBLK offers new subscribers a seven-day free trial to its service.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Partners in Rhyme’ Season 2 Premiere on ALLBLK?

ALLBLK is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial allblk via amazon.com ALLBLK ALLBLK a video streaming service that focuses on modern Black TV and film with a long list of new originals, exclusives, independent features, popular network TV, nostalgic Black cinema, stage plays, and lots more. There are about 200+ titles in total. … A monthly subscription costs $5.99/month and an annual subscription is $59.99/year. You can also get the channel as an add-on within Amazon Prime Video after a 7-day free trial. While there are no offline downloads, subscribers can stream on as many devices at a time as they want. The service was previously called UMC - The Urban Movie Channel. 7-Day Trial $5.99 / month allblk via amazon.com