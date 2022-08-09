How to Watch ‘Password’ Series Premiere For Free On Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile.

The classic 1961 game show, “Password” has been rebooted for a new era on NBC. Over the years, there have been many different versions of the show on TV; the all-new “Password” premieres on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 10/9c. You can tune in to the fun game show with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Password’ Premiere

After premiering on NBC on Tuesday evenings, episodes will be available to stream on Peacock on Wednesdays.

About ‘Password’

The “Password” reboot premiere will honor the late Betty White, who earned the title of “Password’s Greatest Player” and competed on the show when it first premiered in 1961. This season of “Password” will feature a slate of celebrities, including Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale, Jon Hamm, Chelsea Handler, Heidi Klum, Joel McHale, Chrissy Metz, Martin Short, J.B. Smoove, and Meghan Trainor.

Keke Palmer hosts the exciting reboot and Jimmy Fallon is the executive producer.

If you aren’t familiar with the game, here’s a quick rundown of how it all works. One celebrity is paired up with another contestant. One teammate is given a “password” for their teammate to correctly guess based solely on one-word clues. Points are awarded as teammates correctly guess passwords.

How to Stream ‘Password’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Password” live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options