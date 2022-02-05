How to Watch PBC Boxing Thurman vs. Barrios PPV Fight Live Online on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
After taking almost three years away from the ring, Keith Thurman is making his long-anticipated return for his fight against Mario Barrios in the main event of the FOX pay-per-view card on Saturday, February 5 at 9 PM.
How to Watch the Thurman vs. Barrios Fight
- When: Saturday, February 5 at 9 PM ET
- TV: FOX PPV ($74.99)
- Stream: Get a Free Trial of Sling TV, When You Purchase The Fight
How Much Does the Thurman Vs. Barrios Fight Cost
The Thurman-Barrios fight can be watched online and streamed on Fox Sports, the Fox Sports app, and YouTube as well as all other supported devices. You can order the Pay-Per-View on Sling TV through Fox Sports for $74.99.
About Thurman vs. Barrios
While Keith “One Time” Thurman (unranked) is looking to prove himself after losing to Manny Pacquiao in a split decision in July 2019, Barrios is also looking to bounce back from a loss. At the time of Thurman’s defeat, he was the unified welterweight champion of the world and hasn’t fought since then.
A win for Thurman not only would secure a chance to reclaim a welterweight title, but it would also help prove that he has another level he can reach. Thurman is 29-1 with 22 knockouts.
Mario “El Azteca” Barrios is a former world champion and in the prime of his career at 26 years old, at No. 8 in the WBA rankings. He lost his WBA super lightweight title after getting TKO’d by Gervonta Davis.
Where is the Thurman vs. Barrios Fight?
The fight will be located at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Thurman vs. Barios Fight Card
- Welterweight: Abel Ramos (27-4-2) vs. Lucas Santamaria (12-2-1)
- Junior Bantanmweight: Luis Nery (31-1) vs. Carlos Castro (27-0)
- Super Welterweight: Jesus Alejandro Ramos (17-0) vs. Vladimir Hernandez (13-4)
- Featherweight: Leo Santa Cruz (37-2-1) vs. Keenan Carbajal (23-2-1)
- Junior Welterweight: Ryan Karl (19-3) vs. Omar Juarez (12-1)
- Junior Welterweight: Jesus Silveyra Carillo (10-6-2) vs. Keith Hunter (13-1)
- Junior Welterweight: Enriko Gogokhia (13-0) vs. Kent Cruz (16-0-1)
- Lightweight: Anthony Cuba (2-0-1) vs. Jose Malverde Gonzalez (3-0)
- Welterweight: John Rincon (5-0) vs. Ramon Duarte Marquez (4-0)
- Middleweight: Fernando Vargas (4-0) vs. Kody Koboski (2-0)