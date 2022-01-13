How to Watch ‘Peacemaker’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

James Gunn’s upcoming television series “Peacemaker” is set after the events of “The Suicide Squad” (2021). Starring John Cena, the show explores the origins of the misguided superhero Peacemaker and his reckless missions. “Peacemaker” will premiere on HBO Max with its first three episodes on Thursday, January 13. The remaining episodes will be released weekly through February 17. You can watch the series premiere with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch the ‘Peacemaker’ Series Premiere

When: Thursday, January 13

TV: HBO Max

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

About ‘Peacemaker’

“Peacemaker” is the first DC Extended Universe television series, and follows vainglorious Peacemaker (played by Cena) who believes in achieving peace at all costs, no matter how many men, women, and children he has to kill.

Other stars include Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, Steve Agee as Economos, and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes while finishing up “The Suicide Squad” during the COVID-19 pandemic. He directed five of them as well. Gunn, Peter Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers on the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. It is produced by Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Gunn serving as showrunner.

Peacemaker January 13, 2022 The continuing story of Peacemaker – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it – in the aftermath of the events of “The Suicide Squad.”

