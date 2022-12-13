How to Watch ‘Pelosi in the House’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Nancy Pelosi is one of the most influential — and polarizing— politicians of the last 20 years. Pelosi served Speaker of the House of Representatives under four presidents, and her actions have shaped some of the most consequential political decisions of their tenures. Now, audiences can go behind-the-scenes of Pelosi’s life in “Pelosi in the House,” a new documentary coming to HBO and HBO Max on Tuesday, Dec. 13. You can watch HBO with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About 'Pelosi in the House'

In her 14th documentary film for HBO, acclaimed documentarian Alexandra Pelosi offers a candid, behind-the-scenes chronicle of the life of her mother and Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, through her career milestones leading up to the inauguration of President Joseph Biden in January 2021. Filmed in a cinéma vérité style over the course of three decades, “Pelosi in the House” provides a unique, longitudinal window into the life of a longstanding Democratic politician and history in the making.

The film goes behind the headlines as it tracks Pelosi’s life in public office from her election to Congress in 1987 and becoming the first female Speaker of the House in 2007 through the 2020 election and President Biden’s inauguration. Following Pelosi at both work and home in real time during consequential political moments in the country’s recent history, the film offers a unique look at American politics through her efforts on the Affordable Care Act, the COVID-19 relief package, two impeachments as well as a record of the events of January 6, 2021, following Pelosi and other lawmakers at a secure location as the crisis unfolded.

'Pelosi in the House' Trailer