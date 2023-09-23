How to Watch Iowa vs. Penn State 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

Even though Penn State has only been in the Big Ten for the past three decades, Saturday’s matchup with the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes feels like a throwback. When the No. 7 Nittany Lions welcome Iowa to Happy Valley on Sept. 23, it will be a tilt between two of the toughest squads in the country. The difference will likely be whether PSU is able to continue its impressive offensive start against the always-stingy Hawkeye defense. Don’t miss any of the action on CBS, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Beaver Stadium | 1 Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA 16802

Beaver Stadium | 1 Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA 16802 TV: CBS

CBS Stream: Watch with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Penn State vs. Iowa Game

The Penn State vs. Iowa game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream CBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Penn State vs. Iowa on Sling TV?

That depends. Sling TV offers Fox in 18 major markets across the country. So, if you live near one of the cities listed below, you will be able to tune in with a subscription to Sling Blue.

Atlanta

Austin

Chicago

Dallas/Fort Worth

Detroit

Gainesville

Houston

Los Angeles

Milwaukee Minneapolis/St. Paul

New York

Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne

Philadelphia

Phoenix

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

Seattle

Tampa/St. Petersburg

Washington, DC

For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Penn State vs. Iowa on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Penn State vs. Iowa game on CBS with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Penn State vs. Iowa on Fubo?

You can watch the Penn State vs. Iowa game on CBS with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Penn State vs. Iowa on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Penn State vs. Iowa game on CBS with Paramount Plus.

Save $20 Now $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

Can you stream Penn State vs. Iowa on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Penn State vs. Iowa game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Can you stream Penn State vs. Iowa on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Penn State vs. Iowa game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.