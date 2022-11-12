How to Watch Maryland vs. Penn State Game Live Online on November 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, the #14 Penn State Nittany Lions face the Maryland Terrapins from Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Maryland Terrapins

When: Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

The Penn State vs. Maryland game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM You can also stream Fox on Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Penn State vs. Maryland on Sling TV?

You can watch the Penn State vs. Maryland game on Fox with Sling TV's Blue Plan in select markets. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time.

Fox is available in Austin, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Tampa, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Gainesville, Atlanta, and Houston markets.

You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

Can you stream Penn State vs. Maryland on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Penn State vs. Maryland game on Fox with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Penn State vs. Maryland on fuboTV?

You can watch the Penn State vs. Maryland game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Penn State vs. Maryland on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Penn State vs. Maryland game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Penn State vs. Maryland on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Penn State vs. Maryland game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Penn State vs. Maryland Live Stream

Maryland vs. Penn State Game Preview: No. 14 Penn State looks for another win over Maryland

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Maryland coach Mike Locksley reminded his players this week that their annual trip to Penn State is not a rivalry game. It’s been too one-sided to look at it that way.

“Obviously, we have to compete a little better to get it to that point,” Locksley said. “It’s an opportunity for us to see where we line up and see how we have progressed when it comes to the Big Ten. I’ve got a lot of confidence we’ll show up.”

No. 14 Penn State (7-2, 4–2 Big Ten and 14th in the College Football Playoff rankings) will try to win its 42nd of 46 total games in the series when the two meet at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. The Nittany Lions have won six of eight since Maryland (6-3, 3-3) joined the Big Ten in 2014 — and Penn State has scored 44 points per game in those wins.

Penn State wants to continue that trend, especially since it hasn’t yet achieved what coach James Franklin would call a “signature win.” After losing to Michigan and Ohio State, the Nittany Lions also lost out on a chance to compete for a Big Ten title.

Franklin said he knows a win over Maryland won’t move the needle much for a restless fanbase. But if Penn State can keep winning, a sunny bowl destination against a marquee foe should await.

“Hopefully at the end of the season we’re where we need to be and put ourselves in the best position possibly for the bowl season as well as momentum going into next season,” Franklin said.

A similar path exists for the Terps, who started 6-2 and are looking to avoid fading down the stretch like last season, when they started 5-3 but finished 6-6.

“Our past doesn’t dictate our future,” Locksley said. “It’s pretty much what we do now.”

BUMPS AND BRUISES

Penn State will likely be without standout left tackle Olu Fashanu, who suffered an unspecified injury against Ohio State. The Nittany Lions may also be thin at linebacker where Curtis Jacobs and Tyler Elsdon have been yielding snaps to reserves.

Kobe King played his most reps in the middle of Penn State’s defense last week in the win over Indiana, allowing just 196 total yards.

“He’s making a few more splash plays every single week … the staff is really excited about him and his future,” Franklin said.

The Terps are hoping top receiver Rakim Jarrett can play a week after he suffered a lower leg injury against Wisconsin. Locksley said there was no structural damage.

“If I’m a betting man, I know Rakim Jarrett wants to play in this game,” Locksley said. “And I would think that he will be available, but we got to get through this week and see.”

EXTEND THE PLAY

Penn State’s defensive line is coming off its best game of the season with six sacks against Indiana and a program-record 16 tackles for loss.

The team’s front-line defenders know they’ll need to keep it up to contain one of the league’s best passers.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is completing 70% of his passes and has thrown for 2,078 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He’s accurate outside the pocket and the Terps will need him to keep extending plays to create coverage holes in Penn State’s talented secondary.

“It’s almost like a domino effect,” Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac said. “Anytime one of our brothers makes a play, that just fuels the rest of us to go get it.”

TWO BACKS

Wisconsin tortured Maryland on the edge last week with jet sweeps and stretch runs for big gains or scores.

The Nittany Lions have two talented running backs they deploy equally. Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have both tied Penn State’s record for touchdowns by a freshman. They both have eight scores and both have ripped off big runs all season. Singleton has seven runs for 20 or more yards.

RARE SUCCESS

Despite the one-sided series, Maryland’s two wins against Penn State since joining the Big Ten have come at Beaver Stadium.

The Terps won 20-19 in the infamous “handshake” game — when Maryland players refused to shake their counterparts’ hands after the coin toss. Maryland won 35-19 in 2020, when the stadium was empty because of the pandemic.