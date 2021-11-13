How to Watch Michigan vs. Penn State Live for Free Online on November 13, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST, the Penn State Nittany Lions face the #7 Michigan Wolverines from Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan Wolverines

The Penn State vs. Michigan game will be streaming on ABC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ABC on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Michigan vs. Penn State Game Preview: Dotson, No. 23 Penn State host No. 9 Michigan

By The Associated Press

No. 9 Michigan (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten, No. 6 CFP) at No. 23 Penn State (6-3, 3-3), Saturday at noon EST (ABC).

Line: Michigan by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Michigan leads 14-10.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Wolverines will try to snap a two-game series losing streak to the Nittany Lions and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive in the process. Penn State can add a signature win to the back half of its season after stumbling from playoff contention a few weeks ago.

KEY MATCHUP

Michigan’s running game vs. Penn State’s front seven. The Wolverines’ vaunted rushing attack has helped them break down opponents down all season. They’re averaging 233 yards per game and have 20 rushes of 20 yards or more. The Nittany Lions have tightened up after allowing 357 yards rushing to Illinois three weeks ago, but will need to be stout on early downs to force more passes.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Michigan: RB Hassan Haskins ran for a career-high 168 yards on 27 carries as Blake Corum missed most of the game with an undisclosed injury. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier this week he did not have an update on Corum’s condition, so Haskins could be in for a bigger role again.

Penn State: WR Jahan Dotson. He is doing everything from catching screens, running under deep balls to baiting defenses with hesitation routes. He’s Penn State’s best player and will be targeted all afternoon.

FACTS & FIGURES

Michigan is 6-6 all time at Beaver Stadium. … Haskins is 171 yards rushing away from 1,000 on the season and just 70 shy of 2,000 for his career. … Michigan LB David Ojabo leads the Big Ten in sacks (eight) and forced fumbles (four). … Dotson caught 11 passes last week at Maryland for a Penn State single-game record 242 yards. He’s the only Power Five WR with 240-plus yards receiving in a game this season. … Penn State S Ji’Ayir Brown had an 87-yard pick-six against Maryland. … Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie leads the Big Ten and is ninth nationally with 12 1/2 tackles for loss. He has at least one TFL in five straight.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25