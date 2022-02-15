 Skip to Content
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Penn State Game Live Online on February 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the Penn State Nittany Lions face the #17 Michigan State Spartans from Bryce Jordan Center. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan State Spartans

The Penn State vs. Michigan State game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Penn State vs. Michigan State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Penn State vs. Michigan State game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Penn State vs. Michigan State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Penn State vs. Michigan State game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Penn State vs. Michigan State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Penn State vs. Michigan State game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Penn State vs. Michigan State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Penn State vs. Michigan State game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Penn State vs. Michigan State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Penn State vs. Michigan State game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Penn State vs. Michigan State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Penn State vs. Michigan State game.

Can you stream Penn State vs. Michigan State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Penn State vs. Michigan State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Big Ten Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Penn State vs. Michigan State Live Stream

Michigan State vs. Penn State Game Preview: Penn State takes on No. 17 Michigan State, looks to break 3-game slide

Michigan State Spartans (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-12, 4-9 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State will try to end its three-game losing streak when the Nittany Lions play No. 17 Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions have gone 7-4 at home. Penn State is 6-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Spartans have gone 9-4 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is 16-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Spartans won the last matchup 80-64 on Dec. 11. Gabe Brown scored 15 points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Lundy is averaging 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Jalen Pickett is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Brown is shooting 42.1% and averaging 12.3 points for the Spartans. Malik Hall is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

