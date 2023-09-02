How to Watch West Virginia vs. Penn State Football Game Live Without Cable

Prime time’s first BIG 10 Saturday Night kicks off with a bang between the #7 Penn State Nittany Lions face the West Virginia Mountaineers from Beaver Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on NBC on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Here’s all you need to watch the game without cable (and even for free).

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

When : Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT

: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT Location : 1 Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA 16802

: 1 Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA 16802 TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Where to Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

The Penn State vs. West Virginia game will be streaming on NBC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. However, if you live in Wilkes Barre-Scranton, PA or Clarksburg-Weston, WV, access to NBC through DIRECTV is currently blocked due to transmission renegotiations. Other options that stream NBC are Hulu Live TV, Fubo, Peacock. You can read more about each and their respective offers below.

In their first meetup since 1992, West Virginia heads to Beaver Stadium to play #7-ranked Penn State in this year’s opener. Penn State coach James Franklin has turned the program into a formidable contender in the Big Ten East, consistently challenging the likes of Ohio State and Michigan. All the while West Virginia coach Neal Brown’s experienced offense is under pressure as the team enters the new season.

Keep an eye on Penn State’s new quarterback, Drew Allar, who will be stepping into the starting role after the departure of Sean Clifford to the NFL. Allar, a highly touted sophomore, has already made waves with his impressive performances in limited action last season. The Nittany Lions also boast a dynamic rushing duo in Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who emerged as key contributors in their freshman year.

On the other side, West Virginia’s quarterback situation remains a mystery, with Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol vying for the starting spot. Greene showed promise last season, but Marchiol is also in contention. Their performance under center could have a significant impact on the outcome of the game.

Because tonight’s game is on NBC, there are plenty of options of where to stream the college football game. We’ve rounded them all up for you here so that you can make a decision best for your budget or needs. You may also want to take a look at future games on the BIG 10 Network, FS1, and ESPN as more games will be there later in the season. Take a look at our live streaming comparison tool for your best options.

Can you stream Penn State vs. West Virginia on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Penn State vs. West Virginia game on NBC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Penn State vs. West Virginia on Fubo?

You can watch the Penn State vs. West Virginia game on NBC with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Penn State vs. West Virginia on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Penn State vs. West Virginia game on NBC with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Penn State vs. West Virginia on Peacock?

You can watch the Penn State vs. West Virginia game on NBC with Peacock.

Can you stream Penn State vs. West Virginia on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Penn State vs. West Virginia game on NBC with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Penn State vs. West Virginia on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer NBC so you won’t be able to stream the Penn State vs. West Virginia game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services