How to Watch ‘Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Everyone’s favorite a cappella group, Pentatonix, is here to spread holiday cheer! The talented crew stars in a new unscripted special premiering on Disney+ this week, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. “Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays” follows the chart-topping groups as they hit a roadblock when creating their holiday album. “Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays” premieres on Friday, Dec. 2 and you can stream it with a Subscription to Disney+.

“Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays” follows Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee as they release a selection of Christmas tunes each year, they are left with no ideas as they race against the clock. Further complicating the situation, their manager, Nico Santos accidentally locks them in the mailroom.

Thanks to a little bit of Disney magic, the group sets out on an incredible journey around the world. As they travel from country to country, they learn how people across the globe spend the holiday season. Mitch, Scott, Kristin, Kevin, and Matt bring viewers along to discover the amazing connections people share, despite being on opposite sides of the world.

Unfortunately, Disney+ does not offer a free trial of its service to new or existing customers. Existing subscribers can watch the film at no extra cost.

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.