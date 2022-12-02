 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Disney+ Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

How to Watch ‘Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Everyone’s favorite a cappella group, Pentatonix, is here to spread holiday cheer! The talented crew stars in a new unscripted special premiering on Disney+ this week, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. “Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays” follows the chart-topping groups as they hit a roadblock when creating their holiday album. “Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays” premieres on Friday, Dec. 2 and you can stream it with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays’

About ‘Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays’

“Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays” follows Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee as they release a selection of Christmas tunes each year, they are left with no ideas as they race against the clock. Further complicating the situation, their manager, Nico Santos accidentally locks them in the mailroom.

Thanks to a little bit of Disney magic, the group sets out on an incredible journey around the world. As they travel from country to country, they learn how people across the globe spend the holiday season. Mitch, Scott, Kristin, Kevin, and Matt bring viewers along to discover the amazing connections people share, despite being on opposite sides of the world.

Can You Stream ‘Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays’ For Free?

Unfortunately, Disney+ does not offer a free trial of its service to new or existing customers. Existing subscribers can watch the film at no extra cost.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays’ on Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch the 'Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays' Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.