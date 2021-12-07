How to Watch ‘People’s Choice Awards’ 2021 for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The “People’s Choice Awards 2021” will take place on December 7 at 9 PM ET at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. For the first time, the awards show will debut on the E! network and its sister network, NBC. You can also watch for free without cable with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘People’s Choice Awards’ 2021 Premiere

About ‘People’s Choice Awards’

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the fan-chosen awards show honors the most popular movies, TV shows, music, fashion, and pop culture icons of 2021 with 40 different categories. The awards range from Movie of 2021, Comedy Show of 2021, Song of 2021, Social Star of 2021, and Beauty Influencer of 2021. This year, the Music Icon award will be introduced.

Christina Aguilera was declared the first performer for the awards ceremony. Blake Shelton will apparently be performing as well.

The “People’s Choice Awards” are giving out several honorary awards this year. The first Music Icon Award will be going to Aguilera, whereas the fourth recipient of the People’s Icon Award will be Halle Berry. Additionally, Kim Kardashian West will be awarded the Fashion Icon of 2021 Award and Dwayne Johnson will get the People’s Champion Award.

This Year’s Nominees

Movie of 2021 Black Widow July 7, 2021 Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Coming 2 America March 5, 2021 Prince Akeem Joffer is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his royal father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America once again.

F9 May 19, 2021 Dominic Toretto and his crew battle the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: his forsaken brother.

Dune September 15, 2021 Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

No Time to Die September 29, 2021 James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga James Bond: Daniel Craig Villain(s): Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek)

Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) Bond Girl(s): Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) Theme Song: “No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish Soundtrack Composer: Hans Zimmer

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings September 1, 2021 Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

The Tomorrow War July 2, 2021 The world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future, mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester. Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist and his estranged father in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage September 30, 2021 After finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock, the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady.

TV Show of 2021 Cobra Kai May 2, 2018 This Karate Kid sequel series picks up 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament and finds Johnny Lawrence on the hunt for redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. This reignites his old rivalry with the successful Daniel LaRusso, who has been working to maintain the balance in his life without mentor Mr. Miyagi.

Grey's Anatomy March 27, 2005 Follows the personal and professional lives of a group of doctors at Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit September 20, 1999 In the criminal justice system, sexually-based offenses are considered especially heinous. In New York City, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are members of an elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit. These are their stories.

Loki June 9, 2021 After stealing the Tesseract during the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” an alternate version of Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. They give Loki a choice: face being erased from existence due to being a “time variant” or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat.

Saturday Night Live October 11, 1975 A late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show created by Lorne Michaels. The show’s comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members. Each episode is hosted by a celebrity guest, who usually delivers an opening monologue and performs in sketches with the cast, and features performances by a musical guest.

The Bachelor March 25, 2002 A single bachelor dates multiple women over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find his true love.

This Is Us September 20, 2016 Follows the lives and families of three adults living and growing up in the United States of America in present and past times. As their paths cross and their life stories intertwine in curious ways, we find that several of them share the same birthday - and so much more than anyone would expect.

WandaVision January 15, 2021 Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Song of 2021

“Butter” by BTS

“Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran

“Easy on Me” by Adele

“good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” by Lil Nas X

“Peaches” by Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar, and Giveon

“Stay” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber

“Up” by Cardi B

Social Star of 2021

Addison Rae

Britney Spears

Charli D’Amelio

Dwayne Johnson

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lil Nas X

Other categories include The Comedy Movie of 2021, The Action Movie of 2021, The Drama Movie of 2021, The Family Movie of 2021, The Male Movie Star of 2021, The Female Movie Star of 2021, and lots more.

How to Stream ‘People’s Choice Awards’ 2021 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 'People's Choice Awards' 2021 Premiere on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.