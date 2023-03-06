How to Watch ‘Perry Mason’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Get ready to dive back into the world of everyone’s favorite hard-boiled Depression-era attorney. “Perry Mason” will debut its four-episode second season on Monday, March 6 on HBO Max . The series focuses on the titular Mason, a low-rent private investigator and laywer in 1932 Los Angeles still struggling to put his experiences in World War I behind him. Where will the twists and turns of this season’s case take Mason and his friends? You can watch Perry Mason: Season 2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About ‘Perry Mason’ Season 2 Premiere

​Based on the work of Erle Stanley Gardner, this drama series traces the origins of famed criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason (played by Matthew Rhys). The second season picks up with Perry in the throes of the Los Angeles legal system during the height of the Great Depression. Alongside crackerjack assistant Della Street (Juliet Rylance) and hardboiled ex-cop Paul Drake (Chris Chalk), the former PI garners a reputation for taking on clients that few would dare to defend.

Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. When the DA goes to the city’s Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far-reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty.

‘Perry Mason’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule

HBO Max will be airing ‘Perry Mason’ Season 2 Premiere on Monday, March 6, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Monday, March 20, 2023.

Episode 1 : Monday, March 6, 2023

: Monday, March 6, 2023 Episode 2 : Monday, March 13, 2023

: Monday, March 13, 2023 Episode 3: Monday, March 20, 2023

What devices can you use to stream ‘Perry Mason’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Perry Mason: Season 2 on HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Perry Mason’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer