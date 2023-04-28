How to Watch ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Disney is putting a fresh spin on another favorite film. This week, a new and improved “ Peter Pan ” premieres on Disney+ . The original was released in 1953, and the live-action remake follows the same classic storyline with a few modern changes along the way. You can watch “ Peter Pan and Wendy ” on Disney+ beginning on Friday, April 28, just in time for a family movie night this weekend. You can watch with a subscription to Disney+ .

About 'Peter Pan & Wendy'

It’s time to make the trip back to Never Land! Set sail on an exciting adventure with Peter Pan, Wendy, and the rest of the crew in this reimagined version of the beloved story. The film follows a young girl, Wendy, who is not thrilled with the idea of heading to boarding school. When she meets a boy named Peter Pan who has decided he’s not going to grow up, she springs on the opportunity to head to Never Land with him. Peter Pan, Wendy, her brothers, and a fairy, Tinker Bell, set out on a trip to the magical destination.

Once they arrive at Never Land, the group of kids enters uncharted territory. They come face to face with Captain Hook and explore the fascinating world, learning what it means to never grow up.

Starring in “Peter Pan & Wendy” are Jude Law, Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan. The new film is directed by David Lowery.

Can you watch 'Peter Pan & Wendy' for free?

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

What devices can you use to stream 'Peter Pan & Wendy'?

You can watch Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Peter Pan & Wendy' Trailer