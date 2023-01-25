How to Watch PGA Tour’s 2023 Farmers Insurance Open from Torrey Pines Live for Free Without Cable

This week’s star-studded PGA Tour event starts on a Wednesday, which means an earlier start for this week’s tournament featuring some of the top pros in the world. We’ll see Jon Rahm, Max Homa, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, and more duke it out over the course of four days starting on Wednesday, Jan. 25. You can watch the first two days of coverage on ESPN+, Golf Channel, and Peacock, while the final days will air on those three outlets with CBS joining the emix. You have plenty of options, but you can check out all the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM and a subscription to ESPN+ and Peacock.

ESPN+ will carry featured and marquee group coverage through PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, and will focus on many of the top PGA Tour players this season. World No. 1 Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, and Justin Thomas will make up the “Marquee” group on Wednesday, while golfers like Max Homa, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, and others will make up other “Featured” groups that will have a special feed just for them. You can also check out “Featured Holes” streams of holes 3, 8, 11, and 16 throughout the course of the event.

Lastly, ESPN+ will have a main feed that covers the event just like a traditional broadcast. ESPN+ will cover all four days of the event.

If you’re looking for more traditional network television coverage or don’t prefer ESPN’s golf crew, you can check out Golf Channel’s wall-to-wall coverage of the event over all four days. CBS will also air primetime coverage starting at 5 p.m. ET on Friday and 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. If you prefer NBC’s coverage, you can watch all the action on Peacock, too.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Wednesday, Jan. 25 12 noon Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 12:15 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 3, 8, 11, 16 12:30 p.m. Featured Groups Max Homa, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Hideki Matsuyama 1:30 p.m. Marquee Group Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas Featured Group 2 Max Homa, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa Featured Holes No. 8, No. 16 Thursday, Jan. 26 12 noon Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featured Groups Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Taylor Montgomery and Si Woo Kim, Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im 12:15 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 3, 8, 11, 16 12:30 p.m. Marquee Group Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas 3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas Featured Group 2 Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Taylor Montgomery Featured Holes No. 8, No. 16

ESPN+’s coverage will follow similar schedules Friday and Saturday, with Friday pairings determined following Thursday’s Second Round. Obviously, if any of the guys listed here are out of it, they won’t factor into Marquee or Featured coverage as the event winds down.

