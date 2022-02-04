How to Watch ‘Phat Tuesdays’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Laughter isn’t bound by race or color, and that’s what Phat Tuesdays proved back in the early ‘90s. Comedy has grown in stride since those days, welcoming people of any background to try their hand at stand-up. Named after the revolutionary event, “Phat Tuesdays” is an Amazon series making its debut on February 4th. To watch it, you can stream the series with a 30-Day Free Trial to Amazon Prime Video.

“Phat Tuesdays” is a three-episode docuseries from Guy Torry “American History X” (1998), the founder and host for the original Phat Tuesday shows. The series touches on the historic and cultural impact of the stand-up show, namely how it grew into a passionate Black Excellence renaissance, popularizing and publicly acknowledging the impending era of Hip Hop Comedy. “Phat Tuesdays” will feature a dazzling lineup of famous comedians and personalities to reflect on the phenomenon, including Anthony Anderson, Tichina Arnold, Nick Cannon, Dave Chappelle, Snoop Dogg, Cedric the Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, Lil Rel Howery, Regina King, Jo Koy, Luenell, Flame Monroe, Jay Pharoah, Craig Robinson, JB Smoove, Chris Tucker, and Kym Whitley.

Originally devised as a means of coping with the devastating 1992 LA riots, the Comedy Store grew to house a burgeoning showcase of the best medicine for tragedy: laughter. “I can’t wait for the world to experience the story of Phat Tuesdays,” said Torry about the upcoming docuseries. “It was more than a night of laughter—it was a movement. Phat Tuesdays was Black, bold, and brilliant. It was the best damn comedy show, period!” See the premiere on Friday, February 4 with a 30-Day Free Trial to Amazon Prime Video.

