How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBA TV + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Philadelphia takes on conference foe Atlanta

By The Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks (3-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Philadelphia and Atlanta face off on Saturday.

Philadelphia went 49-23 overall and 31-11 in Eastern Conference games last season. The 76ers averaged 9.1 steals, 6.2 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

Atlanta went 41-31 overall and 24-18 in Eastern Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Hawks averaged 113.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.4 last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Grant Riller: out (knee).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

