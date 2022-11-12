How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Online on November 12, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. While in Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Young, Atlanta set for matchup with Philadelphia

Atlanta Hawks (8-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (5-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks square off against the Philadelphia 76ers. Young is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game.

The 76ers have gone 4-6 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia ranks third in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing only 107.0 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Hawks have gone 6-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is seventh in the NBA scoring 16.0 fast break points per game led by Young averaging 4.0.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 104-95 in the last matchup on Nov. 11. Young led the Hawks with 26 points, and Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is shooting 45.2% and averaging 22.9 points for the 76ers. Georges Niang is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Young averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 27.5 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Dejounte Murray is shooting 46.1% and averaging 21.6 points over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 108.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 116.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: James Harden: out (foot).

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).