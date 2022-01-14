How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on January 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Outside of those markets, the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Embiid and Philadelphia host Tatum and the Celtics

Boston Celtics (21-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum meet when Philadelphia faces Boston. Embiid is fifth in the NBA averaging 27.1 points per game and Tatum ranks eighth in the league averaging 25.7 points per game.

The 76ers are 14-11 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia is ninth in the league giving up just 105.7 points per game while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Celtics are 5-5 against the rest of their division. Boston scores 107.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting on Dec. 21. Embiid scored 41 points points to help lead the 76ers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is averaging 27.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Tatum is scoring 25.7 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 112.2 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.7 points per game.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 105.8 points, 45.8 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.5 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Shake Milton: out (back).

Celtics: Marcus Smart: out (thigh).