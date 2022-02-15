How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on February 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

When: Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Philadelphia, Boston, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Embiid leads Philadelphia against Boston after 40-point outing

Boston Celtics (33-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (34-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Boston Celtics after Joel Embiid scored 40 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 103-93 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 76ers have gone 4-6 against division opponents. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up only 105.2 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Celtics are 6-6 in division matchups. Boston averages 108.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup 111-99 on Jan. 15, with Embiid scoring 25 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Georges Niang is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, while averaging 9.3 points. Embiid is averaging 33 points, 13 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jayson Tatum is shooting 43.2% and averaging 25.7 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 107.9 points, 42.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.9 points per game.

Celtics: 9-1, averaging 111.9 points, 51.8 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.3 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: James Harden: day to day (hamstring).

Celtics: Daniel Theis: day to day (trade pending).