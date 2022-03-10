How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Philadelphia and Nationally, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Brooklyn takes on Philadelphia after Irving's 50-point outing

Brooklyn Nets (33-33, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (40-24, second in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the Philadelphia 76ers after Kyrie Irving scored 50 points in the Nets’ 132-121 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

The 76ers are 6-7 against division opponents. Philadelphia scores 108.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Nets are 7-6 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Brooklyn is 7-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup 110-102 on Dec. 31, with Joel Embiid scoring 34 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is scoring 29.7 points per game and averaging 11.2 rebounds for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Patty Mills is scoring 12.6 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Nets. Seth Curry is averaging 15 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 112.2 points, 41.8 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Nets: 4-6, averaging 111.9 points, 41.5 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Paul Millsap: day to day (personal).

Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (hip).