How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on January 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Embiid and the 76ers face the Hornets

Charlotte Hornets (22-19, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers host the Charlotte Hornets. Embiid is fifth in the league averaging 27.0 points per game.

The 76ers are 14-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks last in the NBA recording just 42.4 rebounds per game led by Embiid averaging 10.6.

The Hornets have gone 14-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is second in the league scoring 115.2 points per game while shooting 46.3%.

The teams play for the third time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting on Dec. 9, with Embiid scoring 32 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is scoring 27.0 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the 76ers. Seth Curry is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Miles Bridges is averaging 19.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 112.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 113.9 points, 45.6 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Shake Milton: out (back), Tyrese Maxey: out (health and safety protocols), Paul Reed: out (health protocols), Jaden Springer: out (illness), Seth Curry: out (ankle).

Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (health protocols), Vernon Carey Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).