How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on April 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: 76ers take on the Hornets on 3-game skid

Charlotte Hornets (40-37, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (46-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia comes into the matchup against Charlotte as losers of three games in a row.

The 76ers have gone 27-19 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the NBA allowing just 106.7 points per game while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Hornets have gone 24-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is 21-21 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Hornets defeated the 76ers 109-98 in their last matchup on Jan. 13. Gordon Hayward led the Hornets with 30 points, and Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 17.2 points and 4.3 assists for the 76ers. Embiid is averaging 30 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

Terry Rozier is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 19.4 points and 4.4 assists. Miles Bridges is shooting 55.8% and averaging 23.3 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 110.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points per game.

Hornets: 8-2, averaging 119.3 points, 42.2 rebounds, 32.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Hornets: Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).