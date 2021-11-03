How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on November 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: 76ers face the Bulls on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Chicago Bulls (6-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (5-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into a matchup against Chicago as winners of three consecutive games.

Philadelphia went 31-11 in Eastern Conference games and 29-7 at home during the 2020-21 season. The 76ers shot 47.6% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

Chicago finished 31-40 overall and 21-21 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Bulls gave up 111.7 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joel Embiid: out (rest), Grant Riller: out (knee), Tobias Harris: out (health protocols).

Bulls: Coby White: out (shoulder), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist).