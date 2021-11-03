 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on November 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV and YouTube TV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $84.99---
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Philadelphia + 31 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: 76ers face the Bulls on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Chicago Bulls (6-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (5-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into a matchup against Chicago as winners of three consecutive games.

Philadelphia went 31-11 in Eastern Conference games and 29-7 at home during the 2020-21 season. The 76ers shot 47.6% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

Chicago finished 31-40 overall and 21-21 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Bulls gave up 111.7 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joel Embiid: out (rest), Grant Riller: out (knee), Tobias Harris: out (health protocols).

Bulls: Coby White: out (shoulder), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist).

