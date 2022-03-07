How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on March 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Embiid and Philadelphia host DeRozan and the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (39-25, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (39-24, second in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and DeMar DeRozan meet when Philadelphia faces Chicago. Embiid ranks first in the NBA averaging 29.5 points per game and DeRozan is fourth in the league averaging 28.1 points per game.

The 76ers are 23-15 in conference matchups. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 106.1 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Bulls have gone 24-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is the NBA leader in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.6% as a team from deep this season. Patrick Williams leads the team shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The 76ers won 119-108 in the last meeting on Feb. 6. Embiid led the 76ers with 40 points, and DeRozan led the Bulls with 45 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is averaging 29.5 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

DeRozan is scoring 28.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 19.8 points and 11.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 111.0 points, 42.4 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 116.3 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: James Harden: out (rest).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).