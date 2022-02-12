 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Embiid and the 76ers host the Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers (35-21, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (33-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -4.5; over/under is 207.5

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Cleveland Cavaliers. Embiid ranks first in the NBA scoring 29.3 points per game.

The 76ers have gone 18-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is the worst team in the Eastern Conference with 42.3 rebounds per game led by Embiid averaging 11.1.

The Cavaliers are 20-11 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.2% from downtown. Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers shooting 39.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is averaging 29.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 blocks for the 76ers. Georges Niang is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Darius Garland is averaging 19.9 points and 8.1 assists for the Cavaliers. Love is averaging 16 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 109.1 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 103.1 points, 45.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.0 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: James Harden: out (hamstring).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (back).

