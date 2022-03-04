 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on March 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: 76ers play the Cavaliers on 4-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (36-26, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (38-23, third in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its four-game win streak intact when the 76ers take on Cleveland.

The 76ers have gone 22-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 12.8 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 2.9.

The Cavaliers are 21-15 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland leads the Eastern Conference allowing only 103.0 points per game while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 103-93 on Feb. 13, with Joel Embiid scoring 40 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Georges Niang is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, while averaging 9.2 points. Embiid is averaging 32.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

Darius Garland is shooting 48.0% and averaging 20.5 points for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 112.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 104.9 points, 42.4 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (toe), Caris LeVert: out (foot).

