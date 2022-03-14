How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on March 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Outside of those markets, you can watch the game on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Top scorers face off in Philadelphia-Denver matchup

Denver Nuggets (40-28, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (41-25, second in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -2.5; over/under is 220

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA’s best scorers, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, meet when Philadelphia and Denver hit the court. Embiid ranks first in the NBA averaging 29.8 points per game and Jokic is ninth in the league averaging 26.1 points per game.

The 76ers are 19-14 on their home court. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.8% from deep, led by Tyrese Maxey shooting 41.2% from 3-point range.

The Nuggets are 20-15 on the road. Denver is 18-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 103-89 on Nov. 19, with Maxey scoring 22 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is shooting 48.4% and averaging 29.8 points for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 14.7 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 113.5 points, 41.8 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 118.2 points, 45.4 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Danny Green: out (finger).

Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: day to day (ankle), Aaron Gordon: day to day (foot), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).