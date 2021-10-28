How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on October 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pistons vs. 76ers Game Preview: Detroit takes on Philadelphia, seeks to break 3-game slide

By The Associated Press

Detroit Pistons (0-3, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (2-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to break its three-game skid with a victory against Philadelphia.

Philadelphia finished 49-23 overall and 31-11 in Eastern Conference play last season. The 76ers averaged 9.1 steals, 6.2 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

Detroit finished 20-52 overall and 12-30 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Pistons gave up 111.1 points per game while committing 20.7 fouls last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Grant Riller: out (left knee), Shake Milton: out (ankle).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: day to day (ankle), Jerami Grant: day to day (elbow), Chris Smith: day to day (left knee), Isaiah Livers: day to day (right foot).