How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Detroit visits Philadelphia after Embiid's 41-point game

Detroit Pistons (23-58, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (50-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -15.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on the Detroit Pistons after Joel Embiid scored 41 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 133-120 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The 76ers are 31-20 in conference matchups. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing only 107.3 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Pistons are 18-33 in conference play. Detroit is eighth in the NBA with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Stewart averaging 3.2.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Pistons won the last matchup 102-94 on March 31. Cade Cunningham scored 27 points to help lead the Pistons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 17.4 points and 4.3 assists for the 76ers. Embiid is averaging 34.9 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Cunningham is averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 119.6 points, 43.1 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 110.6 points, 43.1 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Georges Niang: day to day (knee).

Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: out (hip), Cory Joseph: out (spine), Jerami Grant: out for season (calf), Cade Cunningham: day to day (hip), Hamidou Diallo: out for season (finger).