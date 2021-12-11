 Skip to Content
How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors

In Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ABC and ESPN3, which are available with a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors game won’t be available since it is on ABC.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN3 + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC and ESPN3 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN3 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Curry, Golden State set for matchup against Philadelphia

By The Associated Press

Golden State Warriors (21-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (14-12, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks second in the league averaging 27.5 points per game.

The 76ers have gone 5-6 in home games. Philadelphia is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Warriors have gone 7-2 away from home. Golden State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 25 the Warriors won 116-96 led by 25 points from Curry, while Seth Curry scored 24 points for the 76ers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is shooting 46.5% and averaging 16.5 points for the 76ers. Seth Curry is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Stephen Curry is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 5.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 27.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals. Jordan Poole is averaging 20.2 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 104.8 points, 42.2 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 111.4 points, 46.4 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.6 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Grant Riller: out (shoulder).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: day to day (knee), James Wiseman: out (knee).

