How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Indiana faces Philadelphia on 8-game losing streak

Indiana Pacers (25-55, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (49-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to stop its eight-game losing streak with a win against Philadelphia.

The 76ers are 30-20 against conference opponents. Philadelphia averages 109.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Pacers are 11-39 in conference play. Indiana is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 44.2 rebounds per game led by Oshae Brissett averaging 5.3.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup 131-122 on April 5. Joel Embiid scored 45 points points to help lead the 76ers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is scoring 30.4 points per game and averaging 11.6 rebounds for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Brissett is shooting 40.3% and averaging 8.7 points for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 117.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Pacers: 2-8, averaging 115.6 points, 39.6 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Matisse Thybulle: day to day (ineligible to play).

Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (back), Myles Turner: out for season (foot), T.J. Warren: out for season (foot), Goga Bitadze: day to day (foot), Chris Duarte: out for season (toe).