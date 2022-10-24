Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 24, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Monday, October 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Indiana visits Philadelphia following Embiid's 40-point outing

Indiana Pacers (1-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (0-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Indiana Pacers after Joel Embiid scored 40 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 114-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Philadelphia finished 32-20 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17 at home during the 2021-22 season. The 76ers allowed opponents to score 104.2 points per game and shoot 45.5% from the field last season.

Indiana went 25-57 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers shot 46.3% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Myles Turner: out (ankle).