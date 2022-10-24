 Skip to Content
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 24, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, October 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. While in Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Bally Sports Indiana is no longer on YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, or Sling TV, these are your only ways to watch Pacers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Indiana≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Indiana≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Indiana visits Philadelphia following Embiid's 40-point outing

Indiana Pacers (1-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (0-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Indiana Pacers after Joel Embiid scored 40 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 114-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Philadelphia finished 32-20 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17 at home during the 2021-22 season. The 76ers allowed opponents to score 104.2 points per game and shoot 45.5% from the field last season.

Indiana went 25-57 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers shot 46.3% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Myles Turner: out (ankle).

