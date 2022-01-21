How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on January 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Philadelphia plays Los Angeles following Embiid's 50-point game

Los Angeles Clippers (22-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (26-18, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Los Angeles Clippers after Joel Embiid scored 50 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 123-110 win over the Orlando Magic.

The 76ers have gone 10-9 in home games. Philadelphia is seventh in the league allowing just 105.7 points per game while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Clippers are 7-12 in road games. Los Angeles is 4-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Curry is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, while averaging 15.8 points and four assists. Embiid is shooting 54.7% and averaging 32.8 points over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

Eric Bledsoe is averaging 10 points and 4.1 assists for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 112.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 106.4 points, 43.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Danny Green: out (hip), Ben Simmons: out (back), Matisse Thybulle: out (shoulder), Shake Milton: out (back).

Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr.: out (personal), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Nicolas Batum: out (health and safety protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot).