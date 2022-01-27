How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Online on January 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Philadelphia and Nationally, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Los Angeles visits Philadelphia following Embiid's 42-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (24-24, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (28-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia faces the Los Angeles Lakers after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 117-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 76ers are 11-10 in home games. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 12.4 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 2.5.

The Lakers are 9-12 on the road. Los Angeles gives up 112.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is shooting 49.9% and averaging 29.0 points for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LeBron James is scoring 29.1 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Lakers. Malik Monk is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 110.2 points, 43.3 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Danny Green: out (hip), Ben Simmons: out (back), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Shake Milton: out (back).

Lakers: Sekou Doumbouya: out (health and safety protocols), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).